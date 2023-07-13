Man in Prison Late to His Own Hearing

HOULTON, Maine (WAGM) - James Peaslee, who was convicted of the 2019 murder of Paul Hilenski was scheduled to have a post-conviction Evidentiary hearing via Zoom today. Prior to the hearing, Peaslee requested a new lawyer and a later court date. Peaslee said he had not been prepared in any way for his hearing.

Peaslee was half an hour late to his own hearing because he claims he was not made aware it was happening today. Peaslee requested to speak in private with his lawyer Lawrence Winger. When Winger and Peaslee return they each had a turn to address their prior conversation. Winger and Peaslee both claimed that they have not spoken since February.

Peaslee “Considering all the issues that I have seen come up to this day, I don’t feel that I could possibly continue down this track with this lawyer considering that he didn’t even inform me that I had this post-conviction today which is one of the most important and crucial evidentiary hearings in my entire life and that’s the premise of most of my complaint.”

Winger “I thought he knew about today’s hearing, he said he didn’t. I cannot confirm or prove that I actually notified him of it. I might’ve sent him a copy of a court document that he might not have understood. Or maybe I didn’t even do that much.

Winger claimed that communication was hard with Peaslee being in prison and that he understands where Peaslee’s disappointment is coming from. The judge granted Peaslee his request but also informed Peaslee that this will cause a further delay in the hearing.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.