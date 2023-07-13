More Sunshine Expected Today, Shower and Storm Chances Return Tomorrow

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone. We had another round of heavy downpours and isolated thunderstorms roll through the region yesterday evening with skies quickly clearing out. That’s the way we have seen things trend this morning, but while we have seen more of a mix of sun and clouds developing, you want to be mindful of dense areas of patchy fog specifically in points to the north and east.

Visibility (WAGM)

Looking at where we stand now with our visibility across the region, we are slowly making improvements while the fog begins to burn off. Places like Presque Isle and Caribou are continuing to deal with a mile of visibility if not less than that. Make sure you give yourself plenty of extra time out on the roads this morning for your morning commute. One of the reasons we are seeing this dense fog developing is because of the presence of moisture remaining in the atmosphere.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

We have a stalled out front sitting to our west currently bringing some heavier pockets of rain to the western half of New England. Here locally we look to stay mainly dry today, but this stalled out low will keep shower chances in the forecast well through the end of the 8 day including numerous chances for isolated thunderstorms.

Today's Highs (WAGM)

Temperatures by this afternoon will peak into the upper 70s and low 80s. The best chance for an isolated shower or storm developing will be centered mainly towards the afternoon and evening. Going hour by hour for you, it will be more of a mix of sun and clouds going through the morning hours once the fog burns off. Clouds will slightly increase once we head into the lunchtime hours and that’s when I wouldn’t rule out an isolated shower or storm. Cloud cover sticks around overnight keeping our lows in the mid to upper 60s. There will likely be some more patchy areas of dense fog developing.

Tomorrow's Highs (WAGM)

More shower and storm chances return tomorrow once again centered towards the afternoon and evening with our highs into the upper 70s and low 80s. It will be a very similar setup to what we saw yesterday where areas that are impacted by the thunderstorms will see more moderate rainfall accumulations.

For more on today’s forecast tune in to this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great day!

