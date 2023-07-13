Paleontologists find massive dinosaur bones 50 million years older than the T-Rex

It’s a 3-foot-long leg bone from an acrocanthosaurus, a 38-foot-long carnivore, according to...
It’s a 3-foot-long leg bone from an acrocanthosaurus, a 38-foot-long carnivore, according to the Prince George’s County paleontologist.(WBAL via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL, Md. (CNN) – A dinosaur bone found about three months ago in Maryland is from a giant creature that lived 50 million years before the T-Rex.

It’s a 3-foot-long leg bone from an acrocanthosaurus, a 38-foot-long carnivore, according to the Prince George’s County paleontologist.

Because fossils of other dinosaur species have been found at the site, it’s now classified as a “bone bed.”

It’s an exciting discovery for paleontologists because bone beds can provide a wealth of information about the animals and their environment.

The bones were found at Dinosaur Park, where miners first discovered fossils in the 1800s.

Copyright 2023 WBAL via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The annual Land Speed races on the Loring Runway are now underwway.
Land Speed 2023 is underway on the Loring Runway
Maria Muayard and Susan Collins at the Appropriations Committee
Maria Muayard, a 10-year-old Mainer, Testified before the Appropriations Committee
Limestone Town Manager
Limestone’s New Town Manager Aims for “Model Town Office”
Southern Aroostook Crimes
Oakfield community forms neighborhood watch
Aroostook Centre Mall
Activity at the Aroostook Centre Mall

Latest News

FILE - Lina Khan, the nominee for Commissioner of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), speaks...
House Republicans interrogate FTC’s Khan over regulation of Big Tech
Photos and videos show the duck tucked behind the back of a seat.
Duck goes for a ride on Cedar Point roller coaster that reaches 93 mph
FILE - The White House is seen, July 30, 2022, in Washington. The White House was briefly...
No fingerprints, DNA sample or leads from cocaine found at the White House, the Secret Service says
Actor Kevin Spacey leaves Southwark Crown Court, London, Thursday, July 13, 2023. Spacey took a...
Kevin Spacey fights back tears as he testifies how sex abuse allegations ‘exploded’ his career
Officials said a rabid beaver bit a girl at Lake Lanier in Georgia.
Rabid beaver killed by father after young daughter bitten, officials say