Senator Angus King reflects on trip to NATO summit in Lithuania

VILNIUS, LITHUANIA (WAGM) - U.S. Senator Angus King traveled to Vilnius, Lithuania, earlier this week for 2023 NATO summit. He reflected on his experience in a zoom press conference with the media Wednesday.

“I think it was a very positive meeting,” King said. “The atmosphere was positive, the support for NATO, of course I don’t think NATO’s been as strong as it is now for 50 years, and we have Vladimir Putin to thank for that.”

King was one of six members of the Senate NATO Observer Group to make the trip to Lithuania. He was joined by senators from New Hampshire, North Carolina, Nebraska, Alaska and Illinois.

The group met with several NATO leaders, including Czech Republic Prime Minister Petr Fiala, Albanian prime minister Edi Rama, UK foreign secretary James Cleverly and defense minister Ben Wallace. They also talked with several officials from non-NATO partner states, including South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

“I think it was a really good opportunity both to project our support for this incredibly important organization, but also to learn from our colleagues in other parts of the world about the issues they’re facing and how we can work together to try and solve them, King said.”

King says the group put significant emphasis on NATO’s two percent guideline in their meetings. The guideline, which was formalized at the 2014 summit in Wales, strongly recommends that member countries spent at least two percent of their GDP on military expenditure.

“This was a commitment that was made and now it’s a question of people stepping up and making it,” King said. “We seem to be on the right track, each country is making a significantly increased commitment.”

King highlighted Canada as a country lagging behind in in that department. The U.S. spent 3.5 percent of its GDP on the military in 2022, accounting for nearly 40% of the world’s defense spending according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute.

The senator also reaffirmed President Biden and NATO’s stance on holding off Ukraine’s admission into the alliance until the now year-and-a-half long conflict between the eastern European nation and Russia comes to end.

“I understand President Zelensky’s frustration, he’s in a huge crisis where his people are being bombed, civilians are being bombed, hospitals, schools,” King said. “On the other hand, I think President Biden is right and other members, by the way its not just the United States, other members have reservations about a short-term accession of Ukraine into NATO, certainly can’t do it while the war’s going on.”

But it wasn’t all strictly business. Due to poor weather conditions in Ireland and Scotland as King and company headed back to Washington, the group instead had to touchdown and refuel in Bangor instead, an opportunity King used to give his fellow senators a taste of Maine. The impromptu layover meal included lobster rolls and Fox Family Potato Chips from Mapleton.

