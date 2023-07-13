Unsettled Weather Continues Tomorrow, with More Showers and Storms by the Afternoon

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Thursday. After more sunshine during the day today, changes are on the way for tomorrow into the weekend. This evening’s weather setup shows the area of low pressure sitting just off to our west this evening, bringing with it more cloud cover to the region later tonight, along with a few isolated to scattered showers. Most of the shower activity tapers off by tomorrow morning, leaving us with cloudy skies and patchy fog in spots to start the day. More sunshine is expected across the county by the early afternoon, priming the atmosphere for more showers and thunderstorms tomorrow afternoon into the evening. Tomorrow night showers are once again expected to taper off, however mostly cloudy skies are expected to last into the day saturday.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour through the rest of tonight shows a few chances for showers continuing between now and midnight. From there skies will remain mostly cloudy, with areas of patchy fog developing during the early morning hours of Friday. An isolated shower or two is possible just before sunrise Friday, but looks to taper off a few hours after sunrise. Low temperatures tonight are expected to fall back into the mid-60s for most places. Southeasterly winds will remain light during the overnight hours, leaving us with humid air returning to the region.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Tomorrow starts off with fog and cloud cover in place during the morning hours. This will eventually break apart like today late morning into the early afternoon hours. Any sunshine that we see during the day tomorrow will be fuel to the fire for showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours. Showers will continue overnight Friday into the early morning hours of saturday, resulting in mostly cloudy skies and isolated shower chances. The storm prediction center has us under a general risk for thunderstorms tomorrow. No major risk for severe weather will be present. High temperatures tomorrow look to rise into the upper 70s and lower 80s for most spots. Cloud cover during the morning hours combined with showers and storms during the afternoon will limit temperatures and how much they can warm up. Southerly winds will also begin to pick up during the day tomorrow, becoming gusty at times by the afternoon.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Saturday features more cloud cover and isolated to scattered showers to start the day. This shower risk is expected to taper off during the morning, leaving us with some clearing late morning into the early afternoon. We’ll see showers continue into the afternoon hours over western areas, and eventually push eastward going into saturday evening. Showers and storms are likely to last until midnight, with more cloud cover building into place for Sunday. High temperatures saturday will be like tomorrow, once again making it up into the upper 70s and lower 80s for most spots. Southerly winds are expected to be lighter during the day saturday, not having much of an impact on the forecast.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

More details on the forecast can be found in this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast attached to this article. Have a great evening!

