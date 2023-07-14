Blackstone will receive first Patrick Baker and Aaron Marston Memorial Award

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The University of Maine Presuqe Isle has announced a new award and the recipient will be honored at the Owls Hall of Fame Ceremony.The Patrick Baker and Aaron Marston Athletics Impact Memorial Award will be given to individuals and organizers who have given outstanding service to UMPI. Athletic Director Dan Kane announced the name of the first recipient of the honor. Barb Blackstone who has spent many years working with UMPI Students Athletes was told that she is getting the award this year.

(Dan Kane):”Something that we wanted to honor their memory and also recognize individuals that have helped out our athletics department in different ways throughout the years. Barb has been with athletics, even though technically she is faculty. She is pretty much in the Athletics Department all the time. She has served as our Senior Women’s Administrator for over two decades. She was very helpful during our NCAA transition. She was also one of the people who started the Athletic Training Program and has helped us out tremendously. She still to this day, even though she is serving as a Dean, will volunteer to help us with A.T. coverage if we found ourselves without an Athletic Trainer for a practice or a game.”

(Barb Blackstone: ”Shocked, pleasantly surprised. It is quite an honor. Pat and Aaron were my colleagues and my friends. I am just honored to be the first one to receive this award in their honor. I am very grateful and appreciate the athletic staff picking me.”

