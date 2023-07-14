Loring Land Speed racers setting new records.

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - It’s three days into the Land speed races on the Lorimg Runway and racers are getting in as many runs as they as they try to set new speed records.

(Joe Daly):”It’s going great the weather has cooperated. It didn’t start raining until five o’clock on Wednesday and last night it didn’t start raining until seven, so we ran until 6:30 last night.”

Janie Daly has been making runs on two different motorcycles. Her top speed has been 143 miles an hour on one of her bikes. She is very happy with the amount of track time she and everyone else have been getting.

(Janie Daly):” It’s been a really good week so far. I think a lot of people have gotten the runs they wanted and the weather has held up. The forecast was looking really rainy at first, but I think we have had some really good days with really good runs. Today we have a tail wind which is even better.”

Today was another busy day in the pits and on the runway. The Racers continuing to work on their equipment. That includes this group of Charlottesville Virginia who are running a Turbine Streamliner built in 1997 for Bonneville. Even with issues they are posting very fast speeds.

Jamey Easter:” We have been experiencing a little overheating with the engine. I can’t really full into the throttle, I am only about three quarter throttle. Yesterday for a Class 2 run I did 212 in the mile and a half and this morning we had god weather and I was able to do 223 in the mile and a half. The car at Bonneville is capable of quite a bit higher than that, it’s current record in Class 2 is 262 miles an hour.”

On Wednesday we showed you this run from Ron Keselowksi that was just over 250 miles an hour in the mile. At that point he told us that he had a goal of 255. Well, he reached it yesterday

(Ron Keselowski):” We were doing back flips yesterday, now we want more. Every run is a little different because the starting line traction, you might get off the line really well or you might not and spin you tires. Little things like that all add up.”

Tracy Grossnikle from Maryland has been traveling to Maine for several years and he also has been pretty happy with his numbers this week.

(Tracy Grossnikle):”Faster than we were last year, but still not as fast as we want. We went 210 today and hope to get 215.”

It’s been a busy few days for Easter and his pit crew, but they love it and love the length of the Loring Runway.

Easter:” It is so much better than anywhere else I have raced. I love how long of a runway. Other places I have run at the end of the mile and a half it is full chutes and brakes and still having a hard time coming down from that high of a speed. Here the asphalt is great and through the traps, just have to throw the chutes and don’t even have to touch the breaks until the last little bit to make my turn.

