More Thunderstorm Chances This Weekend, with Steady Showers Sunday Night into Monday

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Friday. We’ve seen another active weather day today as more showers and thunderstorms have developed during the afternoon hours. Most of these showers are expected to taper off this evening, with a few isolated to scattered showers still possible going into Saturday. The weekend looks unsettled as an area of low pressure sets up just to the west of us, keeping showers and thunderstorms in the forecast Saturday, before moving directly over us and bringing widespread showers to the region Sunday night into Monday.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

This evening still has the chance to see some showers and downpours, especially places that didn’t see any showers or storms earlier this afternoon. More showers are possible during the early morning hours of saturday, but those look to be mainly focused over southern Aroostook before sunrise. Cloudy skies linger into the morning hours of Saturday, leaving us with a not so great start to the weekend. Low temperatures tonight are expected to fall back into the mid and upper 60s for most spots. This will be similar to last night with our overnight lows. Keep in mind that with temperatures falling back close to the dew point, patchy fog will likely develop once again going into tomorrow. Southerly winds remain light during the overnight hours, not having much of an impact on the forecast.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Tomorrow starts off with mostly cloudy skies for many spots. A few isolated to scattered showers are possible during the morning hours, but most of the activity will be on the lighter side. Shower chances taper off mid to late morning, leaving us with some breaks in the clouds possible going into the afternoon hours. This sunshine will be self destructive, as more showers and thunderstorms then develop going into the afternoon and evening. Shower chances taper off tomorrow night, with cloud cover building in once again going into the day Sunday. High temperatures tomorrow with more cloud cover and shower chances in the forecast only make it into the mid and upper 70s for most places. Southerly winds could be a bit gusty at times during the day tomorrow, but it won’t have much impact on temperatures.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

With more cloud cover likely Sunday, it looks to be more of a gloomy day. The good news is that shower chances hold off for most spots during the morning hours, with an isolated shower or two possible. Heavy rain returns to the county during the afternoon and evening hours, with heavy rain possible at times overnight Sunday into Monday. There’s a small risk for flooding over southern parts of the county, however the greatest potential for flooding will come with any longer lasting showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures Sunday climb up into the mid and upper 70s for most spots. Southerly winds will once again be gusty during the day Sunday, resulting in more of a breeze by the afternoon.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

For more details on the forecast, make sure to check out this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great weekend, and stay dry!

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.