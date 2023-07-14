PI Library’s State Park Pass Program allows residents to visit parks for free

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - July is National Park and Recreation month, and there’s plenty of ways to get out and enjoy the outdoors in Aroostook County.

The State Park Pass Program offered by the Mark and Emily Turner Memorial Library in Presque Isle is one service giving residents the ability to explore at less expense. Anyone with current library card can check out a vehicle park pass for day use in Maine’s state parks and historic sites, including Aroostook State Park here in Presque Isle.

“We’re a public service and a lot of people still think of libraries as just a place to check out books when we offer so much more than that,” library administrative assistant Elyse Kiehn said. “The State Park Pass Program is just another way we try to enable people to use as much as they can out of the library, which is funded through their tax dollars, so its just another way we try to give back to the community.”

The pass can be checked out for up to three days at a time and can be used vehicles up to a 17-passenger maximum. It is not valid a certain sites around the state, including Acadia National Park, Baxter State Park and the Allagash Wilderness Waterway. More information on the program can be found here.

