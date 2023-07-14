Subtropical storm Don forms in open Atlantic waters, becomes the fifth named storm of the year

A graphic from the National Hurricane Center shows the forecasted movement of subtropical storm...
A graphic from the National Hurricane Center shows the forecasted movement of subtropical storm Don.(National Hurricane Center/NOAA)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 9:37 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Subtropical storm Don formed in open Atlantic waters on Friday, posing no threat to land, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami.

The storm had maximum sustained winds of 50 mph (85 kph) and was moving north at six mph (nine kph). It was located about 1,165 miles (1,875 kilometers) west-southwest of the Azores, a cluster of islands west of Portugal.

Don is the fifth named storm to form this year. It’s forecast to turn east on Sunday and weaken in upcoming days.

A subtropical storm tends to have a wide zone of strong winds farther from its center compared with a tropical storm, which generates heavier rains, according to the U.S. National Weather Service.

The Atlantic hurricane season officially runs from June 1 to Nov. 30.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caribou Police led on High Speed Chase Through Multiple Municipalities
The annual Land Speed races on the Loring Runway are now underwway.
Land Speed 2023 is underway on the Loring Runway
Farmers dealing with challenges of a wet summer during Broccoli Harvest season
Farmers dealing with challenges of a wet summer during Broccoli Harvest season
James Peaslee during his Evidentiary hearing via Zoom
Man in Prison Late to His Own Hearing
Northern Lights
Aurora Borealis

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Friday, June 30, 2023, in...
Biden administration announces $39 billion in student debt relief through administrative fixes
Female transgender athletes who transitioned after male puberty will no longer be able to...
World cycling’s governing body bans female transgender athletes from women’s events
One Idaho man celebrated his special day by showing that you’re never too old to do what you...
World War II veteran takes to the skies for his 101st birthday
One Idaho man celebrated his special day by showing that you’re never too old to do what you...
World War II veteran takes to the skies for his 101st birthday