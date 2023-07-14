Throwback Thursday - SNAPSHOTS - Maine Potato Blossom Festival Parade

FORT FAIRFIELD, Maine (WAGM) -

Since it was first held back in 1937, The Maine Potato Blossom Festival has been a celebration of the coming harvest and a chance to get together with family and friends. In this week’s Throwback Thursday, NewsSource8′s Brian Bouchard takes us through the decades of festival history.

Normally, we select one story from our archive each week to highlight, however, with this also being the week of the Maine Potato Blossom Festival, it was difficult to select any one year to highlight. So instead, we decided to try setting the Time Machine to Snapshot mode, where we’ll look back at footage from the 1960s up until the 2020′s and see how the festival has changed over time.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.