Throwback Thursday - SNAPSHOTS - Maine Potato Blossom Festival Parade

By Brian Bouchard
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 9:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT FAIRFIELD, Maine (WAGM) -

Since it was first held back in 1937, The Maine Potato Blossom Festival has been a celebration of the coming harvest and a chance to get together with family and friends. In this week’s Throwback Thursday, NewsSource8′s Brian Bouchard takes us through the decades of festival history.

Normally, we select one story from our archive each week to highlight, however, with this also being the week of the Maine Potato Blossom Festival, it was difficult to select any one year to highlight. So instead, we decided to try setting the Time Machine to Snapshot mode, where we’ll look back at footage from the 1960s up until the 2020′s and see how the festival has changed over time.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caribou Police led on High Speed Chase Through Multiple Municipalities
The annual Land Speed races on the Loring Runway are now underwway.
Land Speed 2023 is underway on the Loring Runway
Maria Muayard and Susan Collins at the Appropriations Committee
Maria Muayard, a 10-year-old Mainer, Testified before the Appropriations Committee
Farmers dealing with challenges of a wet summer during Broccoli Harvest season
Farmers dealing with challenges of a wet summer during Broccoli Harvest season
Limestone Town Manager
Limestone’s New Town Manager Aims for “Model Town Office”

Latest News

Throwback Thursday - SNAPSHOTS - Maine Potato Blossom Festival Parade
Throwback Thursday - SNAPSHOTS - Maine Potato Blossom Festival Parade
James Peaslee during his Evidentiary hearing via Zoom
Man in Prison Late to His Own Hearing
Manickia, Jaiden, Maleahia and Braelin enjoying ice cream together
July is National Ice Cream Month!
Caribou Police led on High Speed Chase Through Multiple Municipalities