Unsettled Weather Continues Through The Weekend

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning Friday morning everyone. We are off to a cloudy start this morning, but also a humid start. Dewpoints and temperatures are already well into the 60s. Even though most areas are staying dry this morning there have been some scattered showers pushing their way through the region.

This Morning’s Weather Setup shows a stronger stalled out system that is slowly advancing its way to the East. This is the same system that brought severe weather to the western half of New England back yesterday evening. Those have since lost their energy not allowing them to advance any further east. That is why we are being spared from the rain for the most part this morning with the exception of some scattered showers. An unsettled stretch of weather continues well into the 8 day stretch with numerous chances for isolated thunderstorms.

Highs this afternoon eventually reach the upper 70s and low 80s. Going hour by hour for you, there will continue to be some chances for lighter scattered showers throughout the morning. Those areas not dealing with the showers will be stuck in the cloud cover. The early afternoon will be the best chance for seeing some areas of filtered sunshine and that will provide some instability in the atmosphere for the chance for thunderstorms. Any thunderstorms we do see will be isolated, but will have the potential of creating some localized higher totals. Thunderstorm chances continue through the overnight with lows staying well above average into the mid to upper 60s.

Tomorrow’s highs stay in the upper 70s and low 80s with more thunderstorm chances by the afternoon and evening. The Weather Prediction has shaded in the areas most favorable for excessive rainfall. Here locally, we are in a marginal risk based on how scattered the showers and storms will be. Additional rainfall totals between now and tomorrow are expected to be on the lighter end with some localized higher totals in areas that pick up on some additional isolated thunderstorms. Sunday will be the best chance for more steadier rain showers developing further adding to our rain totals however the morning hours are expected to remain dry, but cloudy.

For more on today’s forecast tune in to this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great weekend!

