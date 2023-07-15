‘God is just good to me’: Woman celebrates 104th birthday with family, friends

Mississippi woman celebrates 104th birthday with family and friends. (Source: WTOK)
By Nick Ogelle and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK/Gray News) - A woman in Mississippi celebrated turning 104 with her family and friends.

Helen Clark Thomas proved that you are never too old for a birthday party.

Thomas’ friends and family came together to celebrate her 104th birthday this week.

When asked what her secret was to live such a long and prosperous life she said, “God is just good to me”.

Thomas added, “I depend on the Lord. I have tried to live a righteous life. I love God and people.”

Copyright 2023 WTOK via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caribou Police led on High Speed Chase Through Multiple Municipalities
The racers have been able to make as many runs as they want on the Loring Runway
Loring Land Speed racers setting new records.
James Peaslee during his Evidentiary hearing via Zoom
Man in Prison Late to His Own Hearing
Throwback Thursday - SNAPSHOTS - Maine Potato Blossom Festival Parade
Throwback Thursday - SNAPSHOTS - Maine Potato Blossom Festival Parade
Barb Blackstone received
Blackstone will receive first Patrick Baker and Aaron Marston Memorial Award

Latest News

A train carrying more than 100 passengers and crew derailed Friday night due to an accident...
Amtrak train derails after colliding with semi in Florida
A man reportedly posed as a parking lot attendant and made nearly $2,000 ahead of an FC...
‘Fake cones and fake tickets’: Man poses as parking lot attendant, makes nearly $2,000
FILE - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting in the...
Israel’s Netanyahu rushed to hospital, his office says he felt dizzy and was likely dehydrated
Flight attendant saves honeymoon