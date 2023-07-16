Flash Flooding Potential Tonight into Tomorrow with Showers and Downpours During the Overnight

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Hello everyone on this gloomy Sunday. We’ve got more rain on the way over the next 24 hours, with concerns for flooding in the forecast. The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for the entire state through early tomorrow morning, with the biggest concerns being flooding during any torrential downpours overnight tonight. Please make sure to avoid any flooded roadways if you come across them.

This Afternoon's Watches, Warnings, and Advisories (WAGM-TV)

The National Weather Service has also put us under a level 2 slight risk for excessive rainfall between now and tomorrow morning. This map illustrates the flooding potential during the day, with the higher the risk on the map the greater the chance for flooding. While our risk doesn’t fall under the moderate or high categories, this is one of the higher level risks the National Weather Service has placed the county under. Flooding concerns will be there, especially in places that see steady showers setup for prolonged periods of time.

WPC Excessive Rainfall Outlook (Today) (WAGM-TV)

Rainfall with this system between now and Monday afternoon looks to put down a good three quarters of an inch to as much as an inch and a half worth of rain in spots. Keep in mind this is the general forecast for the area, and that spots that see localized downpours for extended periods of time could easily be looking at higher rainfall amounts. We’ll keep an eye on the situation, and we’ll provide updates going into the day tomorrow.

Rainfall Potential (Now - Monday PM) (WAGM-TV)

For more details on the forecast, make sure to check out the Weather on the Web Video Forecast attached to this article. Stay safe out there!

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.