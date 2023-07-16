WATCH: Baby abandoned on street curb after thief steals truck with child inside

Surveillance video shows the moment a truck was stolen with a baby inside while the family was right on the sidewalk. (SOURCE: WHDH)
By Kim Lucey
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BOSTON (WHDH) – A baby on board a stolen truck in Boston was driven to a street corner and then abandoned, according to authorities.

Police said the suspect was seen wearing a gray shirt and pants while riding a bike before deciding to ditch the bike and steal a truck on Geneva Avenue and Westville Street in Dorchester around 3 p.m. Friday.

Security video showed the moment when the truck was taken with the family standing right there, they’re baby still inside the vehicle.

Officials said the thief drove about a block before security video shows him pulling up to the corner of Leroy Street, opening the door, and leaving the baby on the curb in a car seat.

Another person came to pick up the child within seconds. The unoccupied truck was recovered a few streets over.

Jose Cruz lives near the area and said muggings and carjackings have become a big problem in the neighborhood.

“Everywhere you go, you just got to look back, you know, and it’s bad,” he said.

As a father and grandfather, Cruz said he fears for his family’s safety and wants to see more police presence in the area.

“There’s no intervention, police intervention unless something happens, that’s when they come around,” he said.

Other neighbors are echoing his concern with crime. They said that, although this baby was reunited with its family, the outcome could have been much worse.

Copyright 2023 WHDH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

