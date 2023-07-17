Cooperative Extension Potato Breeder Honored By Maine Potato Industry

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

A well known face in the Maine Potato Industry will be retiring, after being honored last week as part of the Maine Potato Industry dinner. NewsSource8′s Brian Bouchard has the story.

Doctor Greg Porter is retiring this year after nearly 4 decades of work with the University of Maine. Porter was honored last week during the Maine Potato Industry dinner as the first ever recipient of the Maine Potato Industry Recognition Award.

“It’s just a recognition of service to the industry, I’ve done a lot of work over the years on soil management, nutrient management, crop management, and then in recent years taking over the breeding program which has had a big economic impact with some of the new varieties, so I think it’s just a recognition for the many years of work and how we’ve worked as a university program with growers and with the industry and how that has benefited the industry.” says Porter.

“I think Greg’s work speaks for itself, he’s a true county boy, and it shows” says Don Flannery, Executive Director of the Maine Potato Board.

Porter is credited with developing numerous potato varieties, including the popular Caribou Russet through the University of Maine’s Cooperative Extension Potato Breeding Program. The program aims to develop better varieties of potato, able to withstand certain diseases or conditions.

“Always very receptive to the needs of the industry. I’ve never spoken to a grower yet that didn’t have a good working relationship with Greg. When he took the breeding program over he has done a tremendous job with that program. While it was kind of outside of his realm of expertise when he did it, what he had going into it was a desire to do something positive and a knowledge of the potato industry.” says Flannery.

Last year, Porter was the recipient of the Honorary Life Membership Award from the Potato Association of America for his dedication to the potato industry.

“To get this international award recognizing my career accomplishments is just a wonderful thing as I approach the last few years of my appointment here at the University of Maine” Porter stated last year upon notification of receiving the award.

Porter announced his retirement earlier this year at the Maine Potato Summit, and named Dr. Mario Andrade, formerly of the University of Florida as his successor.

“It’s been a really good career and I’m looking forward to some new challenges but I really enjoyed my time with the University of Maine and working with the Maine Potato Industry.” says Porter.

“He’s going to be really missed, just because of his knowledge and his commitment to our industry and we wish him well in retirement, but we kind of wish he’d stick around too.” says Flannery.

Porter says he will be staying on until the end of the year to ensure a smooth transition.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.