Former Aroostook County man sentenced to 10 years for role in Northern Maine drug trafficking ring

By WAGM News
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
A former Aroostook County resident was sentenced to 10 years in prison Monday for his role in a conspiracy trafficking methamphetamine and fentanyl in Aroostook and Penobscot counties between January of 2018 and December of 2021, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Maine.

Andrew Adams, 31, pled guilty to the charges in U.S. District Court in Bangor in February. He is the sixth of 21 defendants associated with the case to be sentenced. Nine of the other 15 defendants have pled guilty.

Adams’ 10-year sentence will be followed by five years of supervised release.

