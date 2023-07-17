Fort Kent Police Department Searching for Missing Teen Whereabouts

wagm (wagm)

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -The Fort Kent Police Department is putting out an alert and photo of a missing teen. The Fort Kent Police Department is attempting to locate missing juvenile Abigail Desjardins.

Abigail was last seen on July 15th around 8pm at her home. She is 5′00″, 129lbs, blue eyes, and dirty blonde hair. She was last seen wearing all black clothing (leggings, t-shirt, sweatshirt, and sneakers). Abigail is allegedly with 18 year old boyfriend who may be operating one of the vehicles pictured below. Neither individual has a cell phone. The vehicle they are driving may also be a 2004/2005 Green Chevy Silverado, single cab, short bed truck with large tires. The back window is believed to be broken. A Maine PC plate is attached to the vehicle, but the plate number is unknown at this time. If you have any information on the whereabouts of Abigail Desjardins, please contact this agency at 207-834-5678.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.