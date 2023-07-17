Maine Offering Apprenticeship Program for Shellfish and Seaweed Aquaculture Technicians

PORTLAND, Maine (WAGM) -Maine is the only state in the nation to offer a registered apprenticeship program for Shellfish and Seaweed Aquaculture Technicians. Additionally, the state has recently introduced a pre-apprenticeship program for aquaculture, certified by the government.

These two experiential learning programs have been interconnected to establish a direct career pathway in Maine’s aquaculture sector. The hope is this will help tackle the pressing issue of a significant workforce shortage that numerous aquaculture businesses are experiencing. By addressing this challenge head-on, the programs aim to foster sustained growth within the sector.

“These new, certified aquaculture apprenticeship programs are a result of years of accomplishments steadily building upon each other through the power of partnerships and strategic efforts and investments,” said Andrea C. Maker, Co-chair of FocusMaine. “Maine has developed a reputation for exceptional leadership and pioneering spirit in the field of aquaculture.”

Launched in 2022 through a collaborative initiative by Educate Maine and FocusMaine, the Aquaculture Pioneers program received grant support from the Builders Initiative. In 2023, the program garnered further assistance from Jobs for the Future.

Through the program, pre-apprentices are connected with employers situated in the Downeast, mid-coast, and southern coastal regions. They have the opportunity for mentored and paid work experience at various aquaculture farms, hatcheries, and businesses in Maine. Currently, there are 19 pre-apprentices actively engaged in the program, working across 18 aquaculture farms along the coastal areas. To further support employers, the program reimburses them for the wages of the pre-apprentices.

In addition to the work experience, participants in the program also partake in a comprehensive 2-day in-person boot camp led by sector leaders, covering skills such as introductory boat safety and knot-tying training. The pre-apprentices also have the opportunity to participate in the Maine Career Catalyst, a summer professional development program that enhances their skills and knowledge in the field. They also receive a ticket to the Annual Student Symposium for the Advancement of Maine’s Blue Economy, allowing them to network and engage with industry experts.

“Pre-apprenticeship and registered apprenticeship programs provide workers with unique opportunities to discover and explore the aquaculture sector in a structured, experiential way. Individuals can participate regardless of whether they’ve previously been in the industry,” said Kate Howell, Director of Workforce Partnerships at Educate Maine. “Through paid work experience, pre-apprentices and apprentices receive real-world training under a subject matter expert, make valuable connections, and discover for themselves what a career in Maine aquaculture is really like and what kinds of opportunities they can pursue in the future”

The Aquaculture Pioneers pre-apprenticeship program is directly linked to the recently launched Maine Shellfish and Seaweed Aquaculture Apprenticeship program. This apprenticeship initiative, which commenced in the spring, is sponsored by the Maine Aquaculture Association in collaboration with the Gulf of Maine Research Institute and Educate Maine. The program is funded by the USDA National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA).

The Maine Shellfish and Seaweed Aquaculture Apprenticeship program is a comprehensive, paid apprenticeship program that entails 2,000 hours of hands-on training. It is officially certified by the Maine Department of Labor. As part of this program, apprentices can work at five farms in the MidCoast and southern regions of Maine.

Throughout one year, apprentices enrolled in the program acquire industry-specific skills by engaging in a comprehensive training approach. This approach combines on-the-job learning and mentorship with 144 hours of classroom education conducted at Southern Maine Community College.

The program aims to equip apprentices with a diverse skill set that encompasses various vital aspects of the aquaculture industry. These include mastering organizational and safety protocols, developing proficiency in vessel and vehicle operation, gaining knowledge in the effective utilization and maintenance of tools and equipment, understanding the intricacies of shellfish and seaweed production, management, and health, as well as becoming well-versed in food safety regulations and compliance.

Brayden added, “The occupational standards have received high praise for setting the first standard in U.S. aquaculture. They are being reproduced and implemented in states with aquaculture across the country, where they will serve as guides for further workforce development.”

