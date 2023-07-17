Maine Tuition Free Community College extended for two more years

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The tuition free Community College program has been extended for two more years for High School Graduates. News Source 8′s Isaac Potter catches up with Northern Maine Community College on how it will help benefit their campus and incoming students.

Maine High School classes in 2024 and 2025 will now have the chance to go to community college tuition free. Earlier this week, Maine Governor Janet Mills signed budget free college scholarships for two more years. Northern Maine Community College president Tim Crowley says the school is excited with the news.

Tim Crowley: “I was pleased with it, and excited that people have the competence in us to continue this program to help people who are graduating from high school, recent graduates, and also people are completing their GED’s to get enrolled in college. To develop new skills and to enter the work force, so I was really pleased with to see the competence that is being shown in our system and our campus.”

The $15 million investment will allow the graduating students from high school or its equivalent in 2024 and 2025 to attend any Maine Community College without paying any tuition or mandatory fees. Crowley says the decision came down to providing more access to people and how successful the program has been.

Tim Crowley: “We are still recovering from the pandemic in many ways so the education levels of people is still not where it was pre pandemic, so I think that is part of it. And the other part of it is it has been very successful, so it has put more people into higher education and they are continuing to stay in higher education and move forward. It’s all about work force, it’s all about putting people in the work force that can do the work. And this is the pipe line that does that.”

Crowley mentions that the benefits of the program brings awareness of what the community college system does and brings opportunities for students.

Tim Crowley: “I think for students that are here, they are realizing not only free tuition and fees, but the scholarship dollars that are here now that we provide every year, about $160 thousand dollars, can go to other students. So there is an offset that occurs in the scholarship area that allows additional students to get scholarship money that are already here that may not qualify for free tuition fees, but now they qualify for scholarship dollars that the college has.”

While the start of the fall semester is still weeks away, Crowley says that NMCC staff continue to prepare for the 2023-24 school year, Isaac Potter News Source 8.

