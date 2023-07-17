Respite Program Helping Caregivers in Aroostook County

Aroostook Agency on Aging
Aroostook Agency on Aging
By Cecilia Morin
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -the Aroostook Agency on Aging understands the struggles families may go through when caring for aging loved ones Cecilia Morin sat down to speak with the agency to learn about a Respite program they offer to families that desperately need it...

Ruth White: “Respite is a huge very important word for all the caregivers that are out there. Respite is the opportunity to kind of regain your energies to regroup yourself and to take care of yourself.”

The program was formed a year ago to give extra assistance to support caregivers. The Aroostook Agency on Aging offers a yearly grant of 2,000 dollars to help caregivers with everyday needs. Whether you need help bringing a loved one to appointments or need someone to come and help with everyday needs, Respite is there to give that relief to caregivers.

Ruth White: “But this particular program really opens up the scope in regards to how the people can utilize the monies it isn’t just for in-home care it can be used again for self-satisfaction and just purchasing items to help caregivers better take care of themselves”

Ruth Ladner of Easton is participating in the respite for ME caregiver support grant program. She is still working a part-time job as a church musician and between rehearsals, services, and other things she needs to do she is thankful for the program.

Ruth Ladner: “My mother is 94 and is quite dependent on me and I am living with her by myself so I don’t have a lot of back up and consequently the Respite program has allowed me without taking money out of my own pocket to pay people to be with her while I’m doing the things I need to do.

For those struggling with being a caregiver for an aging loved one, you can call Aroostook Agency on Aging to see if you are eligible for the Respite program.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The racers have been able to make as many runs as they want on the Loring Runway
Loring Land Speed racers setting new records.
wagm
Fort Kent Police Department Searching for Missing Teen Whereabouts
This Afternoon's Watches, Warnings, and Advisories
Flash Flooding Potential Tonight into Tomorrow with Showers and Downpours During the Overnight
Throwback Thursday - SNAPSHOTS - Maine Potato Blossom Festival Parade
Throwback Thursday - SNAPSHOTS - Maine Potato Blossom Festival Parade
Caribou Police led on High Speed Chase Through Multiple Municipalities

Latest News

VA
VA officials inform and promote PACT Act benefits at Veterans and Community Connections Expo in Caribou
NMCC
Maine Tuition Free Community College extended for two more years
VA
VETERANS EXPO
NMCC
NMMC Tuition