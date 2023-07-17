Slowly Drying Out, Isolated Showers Likely

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone. We certainly have seen quite a bit of rain in the last 24 hours. That is what had prompted the National Weather Service to place the Eastern half of the county into an areal flood watch through the early morning hours of today, but that has since been expired as the heavy bands of rain are now behind us at this point. Because of cloud cover sticking around, we are starting the morning off on a warm and humid note. Both temperatures and dew points are sitting well into the upper 60s and low 70s.

The showers we saw overnight last night were out ahead of a stronger stationary front slowly moving its way to the East. Because it is slow moving, it keeps our unsettled stretch of weather going through most of the work week. Not every day is expected to be a washout, but there will also be numerous chances for an isolated thunderstorm developing mainly centered towards the afternoon and evenings.

Today's Highs (WAGM)

Temperatures this afternoon eventually rise to the upper 70s and low 80s. going hour by hour for you, the bulk of the rain is behind us at this point. Isolated to scattered rain chances remain in the region throughout the afternoon and evening. The rest of the region will be stuck in the cloud cover. There could be some breaks in the clouds, but anything we do see will be quickly filled back in. Dry conditions continue overnight along with the possibility of an isolated shower. That results in lows staying well above average falling back into the mid to upper 60s.

Excessive Rainfall Outlook (WAGM)

Tomorrow’s highs eventually peak into the low to middle 80s. While we spend the morning dry and cloudy, shower and storm chances come back into play by the afternoon and evening. The Weather Prediction Center has shaded in the areas most favorable for excessive rainfall and it is split throughout the county. Areas north of Houlton have been placed in a level two out of four. Areas Houlton and south have been placed in a level one out of four based on how the bands of rain had tracked this morning and where we will see the greatest chance for thunderstorm development tomorrow.

WPC Rainfall (WAGM)

Additional rainfall totals between now and tomorrow do look to be on the lighter end with the bulk of the rainfall accumulation already behind us this morning. Most areas can expect an additional quarter to a half inch of rain. I wouldn’t rule out the possibility for some localized higher totals where we see more isolated thunderstorms developing tomorrow.

