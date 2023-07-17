Smoky Skies on the way for Tomorrow, with More Shower and Thunderstorm Chances

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Monday. After a gloomy start to the day with showers tapering off for most spots, cloudy skies eventually broke apart, leading to more sunshine during the day today. This helped temperatures warm up during the afternoon hours, with highs climbing into the upper 70s and lower to mid 80s for most spots. More shower chances are in the forecast for tomorrow, as the area of low pressure and front continue to sit over the region. This will spark off showers and thunderstorms over western areas during the early afternoon hours, which eventually push eastward mid to late afternoon into the evening hours. More shower chances are in store for Wednesday, before drier weather returns later in the week.

Going hour by hour through the rest of this evening shows more cloud cover returning to the region during the overnight hours, resulting in warmer temperatures for most spots going into tomorrow. I can’t rule out the chance for some patchy fog to develop over southern and central parts of the county by tomorrow morning, however most of the fog should burn off just after sunrise tomorrow morning. Low temperatures tonight are expected to fall back into the mid to upper 60s for most places. Southerly winds remain light during the overnight hours, but won’t have much of an impact on temperatures.

With the shower and thunderstorm threat in the forecast tomorrow the Storm Prediction Center has put us under a level 1 marginal risk for severe weather overnight during the day tomorrow. The main concern with these storms will be heavy rainfall and gusty winds, especially with the already water-logged ground in most places.

The other concern with heavy rainfall tomorrow will be flooding. The National Weather Service has placed northwestern parts of the county under a level 2 slight risk for excessive rainfall during the day tomorrow. This risk means we’ll have an elevated chance to see some flooding, especially over western areas tomorrow. We’ll keep an eye on showers and storms as they push through and will provide updates as needed.

Another concern for tomorrow will be smoke in the upper levels of the atmosphere working closer to the surface. The National Weather Service has placed the entire county under an Air Quality Warning through tomorrow afternoon. Air quality is only expected to decrease between now and tomorrow morning as smoke from the wildfires moves overhead. This continues to linger over us during the day tomorrow, with some slight improvement possible tomorrow afternoon with showers and thunderstorms working through. We’ll also monitor air quality during the day tomorrow, so make sure to check out the latest update on Rise and Shine and WAGM This Morning.

