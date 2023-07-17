VA officials inform and promote PACT Act benefits at Veterans and Community Connections Expo in Caribou

CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) - The Maine Bureau of Veterans Services and the U.S. Department of Veteran’s Affairs held a Veterans and Community Connections Expo in Caribou Friday to engage with local veterans and inform them of the benefits of programs such as the PACT Act.

“These events are so important because it connects the veterans in one place to all of the services and resources and benefits, they have earned through their service,” Jennifer Bover, Executive Director of the VA’s Togus Regional Office said.

Numerous veteran’s organizations had booths at the event, including the American Legion, VFW and the Travis Mills Foundation. Operation at Ease also put on a Maine-themed breakfast for attendees.

Nurses from VA Maine and other officials were on site to screen veterans for toxic exposure and help them submit for benefits under the PACT Act.

“These screenings allow our veterans to be really well informed about what their opportunities for care are, as well as opportunities for benefits and enrollment services,” said Alicia Collins, a nurse and toxic exposure navigator for the Maine VA.

Signed into law on August 10th, 2022, the PACT Act expands and extends VA Health Care Eligibility for veterans of the Vietnam, Gulf and post 9/11 wars and those who experienced toxic exposures during their service. Those exposures include open burn pits, airborne hazards, radiation and agent orange among others. Collins said that over 50 percent of veterans who currently received health care from the Maine VA have been screened, and others should not be afraid to follow.

“A lot of our veterans just say, ‘I served, I did my job, I’m OK, don’t worry about me,’ when in fact we do want to know if they’ve had an exposure,” Collins said. “It can impact their medical care and we want to make sure our veterans receive the very best medical care possible.”

Maine Bureau of Veterans Services Director David Richmond says that only 30-40 percent of Maine veterans take advantage of the benefits available to them, something events like this are looking to change.

“These expos are designed to educate the rest of the percentage of veterans about what’s out there for them and they’ve earned it and they’re not taking away anything from any other veteran by applying for their benefits,” Richmond said. “There’s just so many things that they’ve earned that so many people don’t take advantage of. We hope to correct that.”

Even officials from Washington made the trip north for the event. VA Undersecretary for Benefits Joshua Jacobs attended, and said he was impressed with the community he saw.

“We’ve got a community that cares,” Jacobs said. “What I’m seeing is an impact and a passion for caring for veterans and I know it’s not going to stop here. I know that everyone that’s here that’s trying to provide that connection, trying to provide the resources and support that veterans have earned is going to go back to their communities, they’re going to go back to their faith communities, to their schools, to their neighbors, to their family members and continue to get the word out.”

Friday’s event was the third of its kind in the state and event officials expect to hold more in the future.

