WATCH: Jason Aldean ends concert early after suffering from heat exhaustion

County singer Jason Aldean had to cut a concert short because of dehydration and heat exhaustion. (Credit: K.C. Schweizer, TMX, CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 8:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, Conn. (CNN) - Country singer Jason Aldean is on the mend after a heat-related medical incident on Saturday.

He had to end a concert early in Connecticut because of a combination of dehydration and heat exhaustion.

Aldean said he received two IVs and is now “feeling a lot better.”

The venue says the show will be rescheduled some time in the future.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The racers have been able to make as many runs as they want on the Loring Runway
Loring Land Speed racers setting new records.
This Afternoon's Watches, Warnings, and Advisories
Flash Flooding Potential Tonight into Tomorrow with Showers and Downpours During the Overnight
Throwback Thursday - SNAPSHOTS - Maine Potato Blossom Festival Parade
Throwback Thursday - SNAPSHOTS - Maine Potato Blossom Festival Parade
Caribou Police led on High Speed Chase Through Multiple Municipalities
Competitor for SkillsUSA goes home with the gold medal for States and the silver medal for...
Competitor for SkillsUSA goes home with the gold medal for States and the silver medal for Nationals

Latest News

VA
VA officials inform and promote PACT Act benefits at Veterans and Community Connections Expo in Caribou
NMCC
Maine Tuition Free Community College extended for two more years
VA
VETERANS EXPO
NMCC
NMMC Tuition
The historic Princess Diana black sheep jumper is on display at the auction house Sotheby's in...
Iconic sheep sweater worn by Princess Diana could fetch $50,000 at auction