Another Round of Showers and Storms Tomorrow, Before Humidity Breaks Briefly for Thursday

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Tuesday. We’ve seen plenty of haze and smoke across the county today thanks to wildfires still burning in parts of Quebec this evening. This will continue to impact us during the day tomorrow, so expect another hazy day when you can see the sunshine. We’ve also been dealing with another round of showers and thunderstorms working through the region. This has been thanks to a cold front still sitting off to our west this evening. This is expected to move through during the day tomorrow, sparking off more chances for showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon hours. Clearing skies are then expected tomorrow night, setting us up for a nicer day Thursday.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour through the rest of this evening shows more shower chances in the forecast between now and midnight tonight. Most of the showers will be lighter than the downpours that moved through earlier this afternoon, however we could still see some impacts from showers going into the early morning hours of Wednesday. Low temperatures tonight are once again expected to fall back into the mid and upper 60s for most spots. Southwesterly winds remain light during the overnight hours, not having an impact on temperatures or forecast.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Cloud cover in place during the morning hours will eventually break apart, leaving us with more sunshine late morning into the afternoon hours. This sunshine will create more instability in the atmosphere, resulting in more showers and thunderstorms for the afternoon and evening. The good news is that most of the shower chances tomorrow will be more scattered in nature, meaning not everyone will see a shower at the same time, nor does a line of showers look to form like what we saw today. High temperatures tomorrow are expected to climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s by the afternoon hours. Once showers taper off tomorrow evening, expect cooler and drier feeling air to work into the region going into Thursday.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

More details on this evening’s forecast can be found at the Weather on the Web Video Forecast attached to this article. Have a great evening!

