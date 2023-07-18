Aroostook County comes together for Maine Potato Blossom Festival parade

FORT FAIRFIELD, Maine (WAGM) - The penultimate day of the 76th annual Maine Potato Blossom Festival saw a victory lap through the streets of Fort Fairfield Saturday in the County’s biggest celebration of the summer: the festival’s parade.

“This is an event everyone looks forward to every year,” parade chairperson Paul Towle said. “I don’t know what they would do if we said ‘Hey, no more parade.’”

Thousands of people lined the edges of Main Street to catch a glimpse of the 50-plus floats that made their way through town. Some in chairs on the sidewalk, others piled onto the back of flatbed trailers, but everyone equally excited to celebrate the best of The County.

“It’s like all year they wait for this week and this event,” volunteer Carmen Towle-Reller said. “It’s a time for homecoming, it’s a time for family reunions, class reunions, it’s just kind of like a magnet. Everybody converges on Fort Fairfield this potato festival week.”

That’s what makes the event special, its ability to bring together the community and connect generations, young and old.

“There’s a lot of kids in the parade,” Towle said. “And that really brings a smile to everybody’s’ faces when they see the youngsters, whether they’re wearing a tiara and recently crowned or dressed up in something else, just participating in the parade, I think it’s pretty exciting. I know my kids were in it a few different times back when they were young, and they still talk about it today.”

Towle’s sister, Carmen Towle-Reller, was herself the Potato Blossom Queen in 1963 and says not much has changed since then.

“It’s basically the same,” Towle-Reller said. “We still have the same good spirit; everybody loves a parade, and they love coming to Fort Fairfield for the Potato Festival.”

A lot of work goes on it to putting on the parade, but Towle says it’s worth it every time.

Towle, “Everybody feels like they’ve got to give back a little bit to their communities, and there’s no better event I think to get behind. It really celebrates our rich agricultural history. I like to look at as, it’s not work, its something I enjoy to do.”

