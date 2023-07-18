Cloukey Charity Challenge recap

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -The 34th annual Cloukey Charity Challenge was held on Saturday at Mars Hill Country Club and on Sunday at Long Lake Country Club. This was the most successful challenge yet. The largest number of golfers and the most money raised.

Here are the winners of each nine hole tournament.

Saturday AM Front Gross: Al Hebert, Bruce Hebert, Jacques Lizotte, Paul Brideau (30)

Saturday AM Front Net: AJ Cloukey, Aaron Cloukey, Jon Gulliver, Cindy Gulliver, JR Gillis (28)

Saturday AM Back Gross: Adam Metzler, Roland Perry, Alex Folsom, Kenny Bell (30)

Saturday AM Back Net: David Hill, Margaret Hill, Rene Cloukey/Kelley Fitz-Cloukey, Harry Orser (27.5)

Saturday PM Front Gross: Adam Metzler, Roland Perry, Alex Folsom, Kenny Bell (28)

Saturday PM Front Net: Bob Miller, Ray Miller, Mike Gardner, Kathy Gardner (26.5)

Saturday PM Back Gross: Al Hebert, Bruce Hebert, Jacques Lizotte, Paul Brideau (32)

Saturday PM Back Net: Terry Brewer, Patty Brewer, Jason Woodworth, Sami Woodworth (28.5)

Sunday AM Gross: Adam Metzler, Roland Perry, Jason Philbrook, Marty Kelly (30)

Sunday AM Net: Ron Daigle, Linda Daigle, Danielle Daigle, Travis Rich (26.5)

Sunday PM Gross: Roger Beaulieu, Guy Cyr, Scott Beaulieu, Roland Bourgoine (30)

Sunday PM Net: Adam Bouchard, Mike Bouchard, Ed Sanborn, Ron Pelletier (29.5)

10 thousand dollars was raised, that breaks the old record by nearly 2 thousand dollars.

