Driver leads Police on High Speed Chase through Presque Isle, Caribou

PIPD
PIPD
By WAGM News
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -A driver allegedly lead police on a High Speed Chase on Monday Night. According to the Presque Isle Police Department around 10:00pm Monday night officers attempted to perform a traffic stop on a dark colored Dodge Dart for a red light violation. The vehicle ran from officers at a high rate of speed and in the process lost one of it’s license plates. Presque Isle Police attempted to chase the vehicle, but it crossed into Caribou.

Presque Isle Police notified Caribou Police who tried multiple times to pull over the vehicle which continued at a high rate of speed. Caribou Police called off the search due to the speed.

According to Caribou Police Chief Michael Gahagan, They are reaching out to the DA’s office to issue an arrest warrant to Briana Dionne of Caribou.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

wagm
Fort Kent Police Department Searching for Missing Teen Whereabouts
The racers have been able to make as many runs as they want on the Loring Runway
Loring Land Speed racers setting new records.
Caribou Rehab is Hiring
Caribou Rehab Employment Opportunities
.
Former Aroostook County man sentenced to 10 years for role in Northern Maine drug trafficking ring
Onyx, 6, was shot in the back during a road rage incident. The bullet severed her spine, and...
Girl, 6, shot in road rage incident may never walk again, family says

Latest News

Mike And Heidi Ride
Mike and Heidi Memorial ride brings community together for one “Final ride”
Fort Fairfield Parade
Aroostook County comes together for Maine Potato Blossom Festival parade
Mike And Heidi Ride
Mike and Heidi Memorial Ride
Medical Monday
MED MONDAY SWIMMING