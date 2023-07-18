Driver leads Police on High Speed Chase through Presque Isle, Caribou

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -A driver allegedly lead police on a High Speed Chase on Monday Night. According to the Presque Isle Police Department around 10:00pm Monday night officers attempted to perform a traffic stop on a dark colored Dodge Dart for a red light violation. The vehicle ran from officers at a high rate of speed and in the process lost one of it’s license plates. Presque Isle Police attempted to chase the vehicle, but it crossed into Caribou.

Presque Isle Police notified Caribou Police who tried multiple times to pull over the vehicle which continued at a high rate of speed. Caribou Police called off the search due to the speed.

According to Caribou Police Chief Michael Gahagan, They are reaching out to the DA’s office to issue an arrest warrant to Briana Dionne of Caribou.

