A Foggy and Hazy Start, Showers and Storms This Afternoon

Good morning everyone. Lots to talk about weather wise this morning as we are waking up to some hazy skies from the presence of smoke from the wildfires in Western Canada traveling to the northeast. Looking at where we stand right now with the smoky skies and how we will be throughout the daytime, the thickest of smoke will be present through the morning commute and into the early afternoon. The smoke travels along the slow moving front eventually becoming a bit lighter overnight. We also have some dense area of patchy fog that is now slowly burning off. As a result the National Weather Service has placed the county into an air quality warning through the early morning hours of tomorrow. This likely won’t impact our air quality by much, but it has already brought us up to the moderate stage. A dense fog advisory is now also in place through 10 am.

We haven’t been able to break from the humidity either throughout the past couple of days. A lot of places points in areas to the north and east have started the morning off with dew points into the mid to upper 60s along with our air temperatures. As you travel further south dew points are in the tropical range into the low 70s. That is one of the factors playing a role in those patchy areas of fog. Unfortunately the humidity doesn’t look to break any time soon.

This Morning’s Weather Setup shows a slow moving stationary front crossing over the state. While we are starting things off on a drier and humid note, shower and storm chances return by the afternoon. Drier conditions will return briefly towards the end of the work week as we have a weaker area of high pressure slowly advances to New England.

Temperatures this afternoon eventually reach the low to middle 80s. Going hour by hour for you, conditions mainly stay dry throughout the morning, but it’s more of a mix of sun and clouds. Showers begin to develop from the west as soon as we head into the lunchtime hours. The storm prediction center has placed part of the county into a level two risk for severe thunderstorms with gusty winds possible with these storms. Any storms we do see will also create some moderate levels of rainfall accumulation. More showers and storms roll through just before the evening commute eventually tapering off. As a result, our lows stay well above average into the mid to upper 60s.

Tomorrow will be a very similar setup to what we will see today, where we start the morning off with more of a dry and humid note with the chance for an isolated thunderstorm possible by the afternoon. However, I’m not expecting anything we do see to become severe. Highs will slightly cool off into the lower 80s.

Be sure to check back in with Rob this evening for updates on the thunderstorms expected this afternoon. For more on today’s forecast tune in to this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great day and stay safe out there!

