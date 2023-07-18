Medical Monday: Water Safety Part 1

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Swimming is a great summertime activity, but it’s important to make sure you stay safe while you’re swimming even before you hit the water. In part one of a two-part series on water safety, Vanessa Symonick spoke with a doctor to get some important tips in this week’s Medical Monday.

During the summer many people turn to swimming to beat the summer heat, but even before you venture out in the water Justin White a doctor and lead hospitalist at AR Gould says there are some important things to remember. The first is making sure the shoreline is safe from any potential hazards.

Justin White: " When you first go to the beach, survey. See if there’s any broken glass. Other marine debris can also cause some issues. Plastics can wash up on shores, old ropes, wood”.

Even if the shore is safe, he says there can be cases where the water may be harmful and contaminated with bacteria.

White: “Can you see algae blooms in them? Is there scum on the surface? Abnormal looking foam, that kind of thing. The other thing to consider would be smell of course. An algae tends to have a septic, rotten eggs, fishy kind of smell to it and if you’re smelling that, you probably shouldn’t go into the water.”

You also want to make sure the body of water isn’t too cold as it can cause cold water shock and the possibility of developing a more serious condition like hypothermia.

White: “Do you know what temperature the water is at before you jump in? If you wanted to just double check or think if it’s safe for swimming, you can always test it with a different body part first. Putting a hand, elbow, foot in the water for ten to fifteen seconds to get an idea of the temperature before you jump in may help prevent that.’

even if you’re swimming in a pool he says there are important things to remember before you dive in.

White: “Always feet first unless you know that the area is safe for diving. Usually, the area is already marked. Most swimming pools will also have it marked whether it’s safe for diving or not.

Overall, White says following these steps will ensure you have fun and safe time swimming this summer. Vanessa Symonick Newssource 8.

