Mike and Heidi Memorial ride brings community together for one “Final ride”

OAKFIELD, Maine (WAGM) - This weekend marked the 10th anniversary of the Mike and Heidi Memorial Ride. News Source 8′s Isaac Potter was in Oakfield Saturday for the event and has the story.

Many bikers and members of the Oakfield community came together on Saturday for the 10th anniversary of the Mike and Heidi Memorial Ride. The memorial ride started many years ago to commemorate and remember the life of Mike Kitchen and Heidi Pratt.

Kenneth Bustard, President of the Board of Directors of the Mike & Heidi Community Fund, says “In September of 2013, they were murdered. A very untimely murder, a very brutal, a very traumatic murder. I was suppose to do their wedding the following year, instead we did the eulogy at the funeral. And so we set up a non-profit to remember them by, and we have done that for 10 years now.”

The event started off with a morning motorcycle ride, a memory walk for the non riders, a steak and lobster feed, and auction with all the proceeds benefiting the Mike and Heidi Community Fund. Members of Mike and Heidi Community Fund say Mike and Heidi were all about being involved with the community.

Shannon Lloyd, Board Member of the Mike and Heidi Community Fund, says “Mike and Heidi were both all about giving back to the community. They were very passionate about supporting the youth in the community, and they volunteered for everything there was happening in the area.”

Kenneth Bustard: “You look at that little fire pit that was made personalized for them. It said a life lived for others is a life worth living. That was their motto, they were generous people, very involved in the community that’s why like the park for example they did a lot of volunteering at the park.”

Lloyd and Bustard say what makes the event special is bringing the community together to honor Mike and Heidi’s life and share memories.

Shannon Lloyd: “They were two very special people, so holding it in their memory is what makes it special.”

Kenneth Bustard: “This ride to me is a healing event, it really is. People come together and they look at the positive and they remember Mike and Heidi in it. It doesn’t bring closure, you really can’t bring closure, but it’s a healing process. People talk and people gathering around and people will talk about Mike and Heidi today. It helps to deal with that trauma in my opinion.”

Bustard says this year will mark the last year of the memorial ride, and plans to keep the non-profit going in the future. Isaac Potter, News Source 8.

