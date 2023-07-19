Another Dry Start with Showers and Storms Possible This Afternoon

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good Wednesday morning everyone. We had another round of storms roll through the region overnight last night resulting in some moderate rainfall accumulations and some rumbles of thunder. We have once again dried things out this morning, but we have been dealing with some lingering cloud cover. Unfortunately the thunderstorms weren’t able to bring our humidity levels down with most areas this morning peaking into the mid to upper 60s. However there were some points to the south that were dealing with dew points into the lower 70s yesterday, so we have made some slight improvements. We have seen some patchy areas of fog developing, but that has been mainly centered towards areas far north where visibility has been reduced. If you are traveling in that part of the county for your morning commute, you will want to give yourself plenty of time as it has been taking a while to burn off due to the presence of moisture in the atmosphere.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

This Morning’s Weather Setup shows a slow moving cold front. That is what brought us another round of showers and storms yesterday and what will bring us another chance for an isolated rumble of thunder this afternoon. Not too far behind this front, we have a weaker area of high pressure and that will provide a brief return to the sunshine with more shower and storm chances by the weekend.

WPC Rain Totals (WAGM)

Highs this afternoon reach the upper 70s and low 80s. Going hour by hour for you, we are starting to see more of a clearing line develop from the west allowing for some filtered areas of sunshine. That is what will provide the fuel for the chance for and isolated thunderstorm and some showers during the lunchtime hours. Anything we do see I’m not expecting to become severe as they will be quick to move into the region and provide minimal rainfall accumulations. We start to clear things out overnight tonight resulting in lows falling back towards the average low mark into the upper 50s and low 60s.

Dew Point Trend (WAGM)

Tomorrow’s highs will spend another day into the upper 70s and low 80s. With plenty of sunshine in store for the daytime you will want to make sure you stay hydrated because our heat index or feels-like temperatures will reach closer to the mid 80s. Humidity levels will also stay on the rise through the end of the week and into the weekend. It has been quite a while since we’ve had dew points into the comfortable range.

