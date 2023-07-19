County Elite AAU Baseball Team Unites County Communities Through Passionate Play

Caribou, Maine (WAGM) - The County Elite AAU Baseball team, led by Coach Sean Sadler, is wrapping up their first season. Last week, Newssource 8s Jonathon Eigenmann interviewed the team at Caribou High School to discuss their season.

Kaleb Poitras, Junior- County Elite:” I really enjoy it, say its really brought me a lot of opportunities, say, some of the competition that we face out of state or down state, will never see up here, so it brings us a lot of opportunities to play these better teams that you usually don’t in these small communities in the county”.

Gage Hale, Junior- County Elite:” It’s really good, i like how the competitions a lot harder out of state than what we would play in high school and team bonds really well and we’ve have a really good coach that’s always supportive of us”.

The County Elite has competed in regional tournaments, including Old Orchard Beach, Rhode Island, and Bangor , with 14 players 16 and under, representing communities like Mapleton, Limestone, Presque Isle, and Caribou. While the players come from many different communities, they have since bonded and that has emerged as one of the team’s greatest strengths.

Sean Sadler, Head Coach of County Elite:” I would say the chemistry is one of the biggest things to highlight on. You can have the most skill in the world but if you can’t have a team come together, its hard to make it enjoyable or pick up wins. These guys have bought into it, their roles, and the situation they were put in and they’ve hit the ground running”.

This team has greatly contributed to the players’ growth and development.

Gage Hale:” Its help me a lot, I work on pretty much everything here compared to high school, you’re basically working on the same thing but with Coach Sadler, helps us on our hitting, pitching, fielding, anything you really need”.

Kaleb Poitras:” I’m really hitting the ball a lot harder , say the beginning of the year, i wasn’t really getting a lot of contact but now after working with Coach Sadler, I’m becoming a good hitter”.

and for the players this experience also gives them a chance to give back to the community who help sponsor their team.

Gage Hale:” representing the community for something we haven’t had in quite a bit of years feels really good.

Sadler acknowledges that the team faces challenges due to fewer games and limited facilities compared to their opponents. However, he emphasizes that the team exhibits tremendous pride and passion in who they are.

Sean Sadler:” One of the biggest things that Aroostook County always been known for is we work hard, we fight and we claw and we try to do the best that we can with what we have. You seen that through us every single trip, every single game , we fight, we claw, even if we know we’re outmatched , we’re not giving up. We’re continuing to put the name of Aroostook County on our backs and carrying it with pride”.

The team’s aspirations extend beyond winning. They aim to enhance their skills, enjoy the game, foster strong team bonds, and nurture their passion for baseball. The County Elite will culminate their season later this week at the Summer Classic in Rhode Island.

Jonathon Eigenmann, NewsSource sports.

