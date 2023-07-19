CT Woman Arrested after OUI Crash in Sherman

Kathryn Lemoine
Kathryn Lemoine(Maine State Police)
By WAGM News
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -According to the Maine State Police around 1:45pm on Tuesday July 18th Kathryn Lemoine, 25 of Norwitch, Connecticut was allegedly driving her 2017 Nissan Sentra on the Interstate 95 off ramp in Sherman. Lemoine did not realize the other vehicles on the off ramp had stopped. Lemoine ran her vehicle into the rear end of a pickup that was being hauled behind a well drilling truck. Maine State Police Trooper Timmy Saucier arrived on scene to conduct the crash investigation. Trooper Saucier believed that Lemoine was under the influence of alcohol. Trooper Saucier put Lemoine through standardized field sobriety test. At the completion of the test, Trooper Saucier placed Lemonie under arrest for Operating Under the Influence. Lemoine was taken to the Aroostook County Jail for an intoxilyzer test. At the completion of the test, it was determined that Lemoine’s blood alcohol content was more then three times the legal limit. Lemoine was charged with Operating Under the Influence and was later bailed. No one was injured in the crash.

