Dry Weather Briefly Returns Tomorrow, with Plenty of Sunshine and Seasonable Temperatures

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Wednesday. After another gloomy start to the day with cloud cover in place, we did eventually see more sunshine late morning into the afternoon hours. This left us with more isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms bubbling up across the county. These showers weren’t as widespread as what we saw yesterday, so not everyone saw shower activity. This evening’s weather setup shows the cold front that’s expected to move through later tonight, providing a brief window of less humidity across the county. This will also give us a nice day tomorrow, with plenty of sunshine and mild temperatures. More shower chances return going into the weekend, as an area of low pressure looks to develop to our west and move into the region.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour through the rest of this evening shows skies clearing out for most places. Some patchy fog is once again possible in spots, but overall less likely thanks to dew points cooling off a bit further than the air temperatures. A few clouds are possible early tomorrow morning, but they’ll leave us with more sunshine as the morning progresses. Low temperatures tonight are expected to cool off into the mid and upper 50s for most spots. Northwesterly winds remain light during the overnight, but will help to bring cooler and overall drier air into the region.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Any cloud cover tomorrow morning will quickly clear out of the region, leaving us with plenty of sunshine going through the day. This will be one of the first days that we’ve seen in a while that won’t feature the chance for showers or thunderstorms. Skies remain mostly clear going into tomorrow night, with a few clouds building in going into Friday morning. I don’t think this will be enough cloud cover to make an impact, but it will provide us with slightly warmer temperatures during the overnight hours. High temperatures tomorrow look to climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s for most places during the afternoon hours. Northwesterly winds will start off light during the day, and will eventually shift into the west by the afternoon and evening.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

More details on this evening’s forecast can be found at the Weather on the Web Video Forecast attached to this article. Have a great evening!

