Former girlfriend of Tiger Woods drops $30 million lawsuit against him

FILE - Tiger Woods and girlfriend Erica Herman on the 18th green during the JP McManus Pro-Am at Adare Manor, Limerick, Ireland, Monday, July, 4, 2022. Herman has ended a $30 million lawsuit against the golf star.(AP Photo/Peter Morrison, FIle)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
(CNN) - Tiger Woods’ ex-girlfriend has agreed to drop her $30 million lawsuit, according to court filings.

The lawsuit involved how Erica Herman’s tenancy ended at the couple’s home in Florida when their six-year relationship came to an end.

Herman claimed agents with the golfer’s trust told her to pack a suitcase for a short vacation, then told her at the airport she had been locked out of the house.

Through the trust, Woods disputed that account in a court filing.

Herman has agreed to dismiss that lawsuit, pending the resolution of her appeal to nullify a non-disclosure agreement.

The court is still considering if her claims are subject to compelled arbitration.

