Fort Fairfield High School Alumni Continue to Honor Deceased Classmates with donations

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The graduating class of 1973 from Fort Fairfield High School (FFHS) has once again come together to support a meaningful cause. Since their 40th reunion, this group of individuals has been choosing a charity to donate to in memory of their deceased classmates. As they celebrated their most recent reunion, the class of ‘73 chose the United Parish Church Basket of Blessings food bank in Fort Fairfield as their designated charity and managed to raise $7, 325, with more contributions expected in the coming week.

According to class member Anne Dubey, despite being a class of about 120 members in the 8th grade and 98 upon graduation in 1973, the FFHS class of ‘73 has consistently invited every member, including those from their early school years, to participate in their reunions. Dubey says this inclusive approach has fostered a close-knit bond among the alumni, making each gathering an opportunity to cherish old memories and forge new connections.

One of the highlights of their recent reunion was the memory board dedicated to the 21 deceased classmates, a tribute Dubey says showcases the enduring impact these individuals had on their community and the lasting impression they left on their fellow classmates. She adds the generosity displayed by this class is the result of several special individuals who took it upon themselves to match contributions, making it possible for the class to make a significant donation to the United Parish Church Basket of Blessings food bank.

Reflecting on the past, their senior advisor fondly remarked that the class of ‘73 was the closest group he had ever advised. And that spirit of togetherness continues to resonate whenever they come together. Even though many members have ventured far from their hometown, their affection for Fort Fairfield and the profound friendships formed there have never waned.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.