Governor Mills Signs Landmark Abortion Bill into Law

(wabi)
By WAGM News
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WAGM) -Governor Janet Mills has signed landmark legislation on Wednesday, creating one of the least restrictive abortion laws in the country.

Mills sponsored the bill - An Act to Improve Maine’s Reproductive Privacy Laws.

It allows abortion, if medically necessary, after fetal viability at 24 weeks of pregnancy.

On its last day in session this year, the Maine State Legislature gave final approval to the Reproductive Rights bill.

