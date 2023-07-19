Legislation Sponsored by Sen. Curry to Enhance EMS Career Pathways Enacted

AUGUSTA, Maine (WAGM) -A bill to improve EMS career pathways is now law. The bill, proposed by Sen. Chip Curry, D-Belfast, aims at studying and enhancing education and professional development for emergency medical services (EMS) personnel in Maine. It has been enacted into law without the Governor’s signature.

In response to this legislative success, Sen. Curry expressed his heartfelt gratitude to his fellow legislators for their support of LD 244. He emphasized this new law marks the beginning of a dedicated effort to strengthen EMS career pathways, address workforce challenges, and ultimately elevate the quality and reliability of emergency medical services in local communities.

LD 244, titled “Resolve, Directing Maine Emergency Medical Services Career Pathways and Educational Opportunities in the State,” was inspired by a recommendation from the Blue Ribbon Commission, which Sen. Curry co-chaired, to study Emergency Medical Services in the state. The primary objective of this bill is to establish a workgroup tasked with tackling workforce recruitment and retention issues within the EMS profession in Maine.

Comprising representatives from Maine EMS, Maine Community College System, the University of Maine System, public and private entities providing EMS educational or training programs in the state, as well as individuals with relevant backgrounds and experiences in EMS education and training, the workgroup will focus on identifying barriers hindering EMS education and professional development. By doing so, they aim to devise better coordination and more effective educational and training options for EMS personnel throughout Maine.

LD 244 is set to take effect 90 days after the Legislature adjourns sine die, signaling the start of this endeavor to bolster the EMS sector in the state.

