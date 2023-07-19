Local UPS Workers hold “practice strike” as contract deadline looms

By Cameron Levasseur
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 8:58 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) – Employees at UPS Presque Isle took practiced chants and brandished signs outside of their Customer Center on Airport Drive Tuesday morning as part of a practice strike organized by the Teamsters Local Union 340. A company-wide strike is expected to occur if the sides can’t agree on a new contract by the July 31 deadline.

“We’re just kind of letting the company know that we’re all ready, if need be, to go on strike,” UPS Presque Isle shop steward Lendell Buckingham said. “We don’t want to strike, but if need be, we’re all ready.”

The Teamsters Union represents over 340,000 UPS workers nationwide, setting the stage for what would be the largest single-employer strike in U.S. history.

The sticking point in contract negotiations is higher part time wages, which union representatives say are currently unacceptable.

“This is a billion-dollar company. These people come in here at 3:30, 4 o’clock in the morning sometimes, bust their a**, and deserve a fair wage,” said James York, a trustee for the Teamsters Local Union 340 and shop steward of UPS Rockland. “That’s what we’re asking for.”

The union is also looking to secure a better work-life balance for drivers by limiting late-night deliveries and improve driving conditions by adding air conditioning to vehicles.

“I’m sure that a lot of viewers will know. They see us out there, 9, 10, 11 o’clock at night walking up and down dooryards. We’d really like to put a stop to that,” Buckingham said. “We want to be home with our families like everybody else.”

If the company and the union cannot agree on a contract by the deadline, a strike could begin on August 1st, with the potential for devastating economic consequences.

“It would be crippling to the economy,” York said. “And that’s why we don’t anticipate it being a long strike because we do move a significant amount of GDP every day. A lot of people rely on us.”

Union officials and employees say they understand community frustration and have no desire to strike but are willing to do so to secure better working conditions.

“We don’t want to be a burden on our customers,” York said. “At the end of the day, our customers pay us and UPS kind of facilitates that money -- gets their chunk. As many of you know you see us out there, we’re part of your community, we’re part of the neighborhoods we service. We don’t want a long-drawn-out fight by any stretch of the imagination.”

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PIPD
Driver leads Police on High Speed Chase through Presque Isle, Caribou
wagm
Fort Kent Police Department Searching for Missing Teen Whereabouts
The racers have been able to make as many runs as they want on the Loring Runway
Loring Land Speed racers setting new records.
Caribou Rehab is Hiring
Caribou Rehab Employment Opportunities
.
Former Aroostook County man sentenced to 10 years for role in Northern Maine drug trafficking ring

Latest News

UPS Practice Strike
Penobscot County Man Sentenced to 13+ Years for Role in Penobscot and Aroostook County Drug...
Penobscot County Man Sentenced to 13+ Years for Role in Penobscot and Aroostook County Drug Trafficking
WAGM Transmitter Site
PROGRAMMING NOTE: WAGM changing over transmitter early Wednesday morning
Officials say 34-year-old Antonio Baptista-Tampini was hit by a pickup truck driven by a...
Maine Passes Law Keeping Lawyers and Clients Phone Calls Confidential