Netflix cuts its cheapest ad-free plan in US and UK

Netflix is cutting its cheapest ad-free plan in the U.S.
Netflix is cutting its cheapest ad-free plan in the U.S.(Netflix)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Netflix is scrapping its least expensive ads-free plan for new members in the U.S. and U.K.

The basic plan, a single stream for $9.99 a month in the U.S., is no longer available for new or rejoining members.

Netflix said existing basic members can keep their plans.

The move by the streaming giant is meant to push customers to its ad-supported package, Standard with Ads.

Standard with Ads launched in November and costs $6.99 a month. It comes with an average of four minutes of unskippable ads per hour.

Netflix got rid of the basic plan in Canada last month.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PIPD
Driver leads Police on High Speed Chase through Presque Isle, Caribou
wagm
Fort Kent Police Department Searching for Missing Teen Whereabouts
Caribou Rehab is Hiring
Caribou Rehab Employment Opportunities
UPS employees take part in a practice picket line in front of the Customer Center entrance on...
Local UPS Workers hold “practice strike” as contract deadline looms
Maine Potato Industry Dinner
Cooperative Extension Potato Breeder Honored By Maine Potato Industry

Latest News

Augusta County leaders oppose legislation that would end qualified immunity for law enforcement
Legislation Sponsored by Sen. Curry to Enhance EMS Career Pathways Enacted
FILE - Paul Pelosi attends a portrait unveiling ceremony for his wife, Speaker of the House...
Judge rejects moving trial of man charged in Nancy Pelosi’s husband attack out of San Francisco
Ariana Sanchez, 19, died while giving birth to her daughter in Texas, her family says.
Young mother dies after taking ‘last breath’ giving birth to baby girl
First responders and firefighters walk on water flowing along a roadway impacted by recent...
Little relief in sight from onslaught of searing heat and rising floodwaters in parts of US, 2 dead