“Streamlined Convenience: MaineHealth Launches Online Scheduling for Primary Care Visits”

By Cecilia Morin
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - MaineHealth’s 52 primary care practices spread across Maine and New Hampshire now offer patients the convenience of scheduling their office visits through the MyChart patient portal.

Responding to patients’ demand for scheduling flexibility, Aileen Mickey, MD, President of the MaineHealth Medical Group, expressed excitement about extending the ease of online scheduling, a feature common in various industries, to primary care visits.

A survey conducted by MaineHealth revealed that more than 70 percent of patients welcomed this new scheduling option.

Existing MaineHealth primary care patients with a MyChart patient portal account can access online scheduling 24?/7. While phone scheduling remains available, certain primary care visit types are exclusive to online booking. these include vaccines, Medicare annual wellness visits, physical exams, well visits, and office visits for new or ongoing health issues. Additionally, other appointment types can be requested through MyChart.

MaineHealth’s primary care practices encompass several medical facilities, including those associated with Maine Medical Partners, Southern Maine Health Care, Mid Coast-Parkview Health, LincolnHealth, Pen Bay Medical Center, Waldo County General Hospital, Franklin Community Health Network, Western Maine Health, and Memorial Hospital in North Conway, NH.

