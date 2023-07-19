Young angler reels in unusual catch in neighborhood pond

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation said in a post on Facebook that Charlie...
The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation said in a post on Facebook that Charlie Clinton reeled in a Pacu, a South American fish closely related to Piranha.(Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A young fisher in Oklahoma caught an unusual bite in a neighborhood pond over the weekend.

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation said in a post on Facebook that Charlie Clinton reeled in a Pacu, a South American fish closely related to Piranha.

“Non-native Pacu are most likely the result of individuals buying them as pets and releasing them when they outgrow their tank,” ODWC explained, adding they can reach sizes up to 3.5 feet and 88 pounds.

While officials said these fish are generally harmless to humans, they can cause damage to the ecosystems.

Anyone who catch Pacu are asked to remove them from the watershed and contact their local game warden.

“As for Charlie, we’re told you can find him back at the pond on the grind for his next great catch,” ODWC wrote. “We wish you luck and tight lines, Charlie!”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PIPD
Driver leads Police on High Speed Chase through Presque Isle, Caribou
wagm
Fort Kent Police Department Searching for Missing Teen Whereabouts
Caribou Rehab is Hiring
Caribou Rehab Employment Opportunities
UPS employees take part in a practice picket line in front of the Customer Center entrance on...
Local UPS Workers hold “practice strike” as contract deadline looms
Maine Potato Industry Dinner
Cooperative Extension Potato Breeder Honored By Maine Potato Industry

Latest News

FILE - Migrants wait in line adjacent to the border fence under the watch of the Texas National...
Border Patrol fails to assess medical needs for children with preexisting conditions, report says
FILE - In-N-Out Burger signs fill the skyline on Tuesday, June 8, 2010, in California. In-N-Out...
Masks are out at In-N-Out after burger chain bans employees from wearing them in 5 states
FILE - Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan....
Military veteran who stormed Capitol with loaded pistol is sentenced to 7 years in prison
Israeli President Isaac Herzog spoke to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday.
Israel's president discusses relationship with US