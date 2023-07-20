Finally Returning to the Sunshine, More Unsettled Weather This Weekend

Vanessa's Thursday Morning Forecast
By Vanessa Symonick
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone. It’s been quite a while since we’ve started the morning off on a sunny and cooler note. Temperatures this morning are into the upper 50s and low 60s and it has even been paired with with some lower dew points. We are back into the comfortable range, so you may even be able to open the windows in the house and in the car on your morning commute.

This Morning's Weather Setup
This Morning's Weather Setup(WAGM)

One of the reasons we’ve been able to see a return to the sunshine today is because we are caught in between two systems. The stalled out system that brought us the unsettled stretch of weather the past couple of days has now swung its way down to the south. That has allowed high pressure to crest back over the region, but because its is weaker, we have another system right on our doorstep ushering in some more chances of showers and storms by tomorrow.

Today's Highs
Today's Highs(WAGM)

Highs this afternoon will eventually reach the upper 70s and low 80s. This of course does not factor in our feels-like temperatures or heat index which will make our temperatures feel more like the middle 80s. You’ll want to make sure you stay hydrated and have plenty of sunscreen because the UV index will be high. Going hour by hour for you, we won’t be seeing much in terms of cloud cover with the exception of some thinner high level clouds not really hindering the sunshine. The sunshine extends well into the afternoon and evening as well. Once we head into the early morning hours of tomorrow, clouds will slowly increase resulting in more of a mix of sun and clouds waking up tomorrow morning. We spend another evening with lows falling back near the average low mark into the upper 50s and low 60s.

Tomorrow's Highs
Tomorrow's Highs(WAGM)

Tomorrow, highs stay into the upper 70s and low 80s. While we start the morning off with more of a mix of sun and clouds it will be a very similar setup to what we’ve seen the past couple of days where shower and thunderstorm chances come back into play by the afternoon and evening. Anything we do see will be fairly isolated resulting in some lighter rainfall accumulations overall. Areas that do pick up on an isolated thunderstorm will have the potential of seeing some moderate rainfall accumulations.

For more on today’s forecast tune in to this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great day and enjoy the sunshine!

