Island Falls to Hold Liquor Vote After Nearly 40 Years

ISLAND FALLS, Maine (WAGM) -

Along with several other communities in the County, Island Falls put ordinances in place during the temperance movement to ban the sale of liquor in the community. Back in the late 80′s, Island Falls was in the process of modifying the towns liquor ordinance regarding on site consumption. According to town officials, the town ratified the ordinance to allow Sunday sales nearly 40 years ago, but never ratified the ordinance to deal with Monday through Saturday.

“Well we found out that apparently the town does not have the authority to sell liquor during the week from Monday through Saturday, so we’re only allowed to sell liquor on Sundays” says Jutta Beyer – Town Manager, Island Falls

Officials say this was discovered recently by a State Inspector. This has caused a considerable amount of confusion in the community, as restaurants have received liquor licenses over the years, operating under the assumption that the ordinance had been changed almost 4 decades ago.

“We had a public hearing last week and now we will have a referendum vote next week on Wednesday from noon til 8″ says Beyer

During a recent town meeting, it was announced that affected establishments have been given an tentative temporary license, under the assumption that the referendum will be approved.

“We just want to make it right so that our businesses can be selling liquor during the week legally.” says Beyer.

In addition, the town will also vote on a select board position as well as a Wellhead Protection Ordinance referendum. The Wellhead referendum was also found sitting on a shelf. It had been approved by the select board decades ago but had never been brought before the town for a vote. Beyer says a number of absentee ballots have already been returned and they are expecting a decent turn out of voters.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.