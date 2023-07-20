More Sunshine to Start Tomorrow, Before Showers and Storms Return Late

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Thursday. We had a wonderful day stepping outside today with plenty of sunshine. After a cooler start to the day across the county, temperatures warmed up into the upper 70s and lower 80s during the afternoon hours. The one thing that didn’t return to the region today was the humidity, however it does look more likely to increase tomorrow going into the weekend. Tomorrow starts off with plenty of sunshine, but as an area of low pressure works eastward into the region tomorrow afternoon, expect more cloud cover and shower chances, especially during the overnight hours. Shower chances linger into the weekend as the area of low pressure stalls out, before more sunshine returns for early next week.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour through the rest of this evening shows skies remaining partly to mostly clear for the most part. A few clouds could develop during the early morning hours of Saturday, but won’t have much of an impact. Areas of patchy fog are once again possible to develop going into Friday morning, however they won’t last long as skies clear out allowing for more sunshine during the morning hours tomorrow. Low temperatures tonight are expected to fall back into the mid and upper 50s for most places once again. Southeasterly winds are expected to be light during the overnight hours, not having much of an impact on the forecast overall.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Tomorrow features plenty of sunshine during the morning hours. By the afternoon, cloud cover will be approaching and moving into the region, allowing for gloomier weather to take back over during the afternoon and evening hours tomorrow. While shower chances remain low during the afternoon, they now appear more likely during the evening and overnight hours tomorrow. That combined with lighter winds will once again allow for areas of fog to develop. I think fog will have a better chance of being more widespread tomorrow night, before slowly burning off going into Saturday. High temperatures tomorrow will be similar to today, if not a couple degrees warmer, making it into the upper 70s and lower 80s once again. Southeasterly winds will still be light, not having an impact on temperatures or the forecast.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

More details can be found in this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast attached to this article. Have a great evening!

