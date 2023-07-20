‘Oh my God’: Video shows rain, hail falling through roof at Walmart in Wisconsin

Video shows rain and hail falling through the roof of a Wisconsin Walmart. (Source: Courtany Amborn/WEATHER TRAKER/TMX)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICE LAKE, Wis. (Gray News/TMX) - Video captured hail smashing through the roof of a Walmart store in Wisconsin on Wednesday night.

The extreme weather reportedly forced the Walmart to close after rain could also be seen coming into the store and making a mess around the registers.

Courtnay Amborn shared the video where a woman is heard saying “Oh my God” as large amounts of hail are coming through the roof of the store.

According to reports, the storms swept through the area and brought heavy wind and large amounts of hail to neighborhoods while knocking down several trees.

The National Weather Service said there were reports of tennis ball-sized hail in the region.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Blaine Crash
Pedestrian Killed in Blaine Crash
Kathryn Lemoine
CT Woman Arrested after OUI Crash in Sherman
PIPD
Driver leads Police on High Speed Chase through Presque Isle, Caribou
UPS employees take part in a practice picket line in front of the Customer Center entrance on...
Local UPS Workers hold “practice strike” as contract deadline looms
County Elite AAU Baseball Team
County Elite AAU Baseball Team Unites County Communities Through Passionate Play

Latest News

FILE - Dan and Tanya Snyder, co-owner and co-CEOs of the Washington Commanders, pose for photos...
Commanders’ Dan Snyder fined $60 million for sexually harassing employee, financial improprieties
FILE - Fans watch the second half of an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and the...
NFL owners unanimously approve the $6.05B sale of the Commanders from Snyder to Harris group
Watch VS Warning
Thunderstorms Explained
In this image from U.S. Capitol Police security video, released and annotated by the Justice...
Former Trump State Department official convicted of attacking police during Capitol riot
Video shows rain, hail falling through roof of Wisconsin Walmart