Owen Sweeney Reflects On Amazing Soccer Journey to Spain

Easton, Maine (WAGM) - Easton High School senior Owen Sweeney recently returned from his unforgettable soccer trip to Barcelona, Spain with the All Pro Soccer and Sports team, featuring amazing sights and high-quality competition.

Owen Sweeney, Easton Jr/Highschool Senior:” Very high quality, very good competition. Just the overall experience was very fun and as well as just playing in (the tournament), pretty much going over there and having fun. Competition was a very high level, it was pretty much what i expected but also, there were a few parts where, you could expect to be better, but also expect to be worse”.

Owen Sweeney, a Easton High school senior, joined All Pro Soccer and Sports team as they participated in the Copa Cataluna International Youth Football Tournament in late June, featuring teams from various countries. He showcased his skills, scoring six goals, while his team won three out of six matches. Sweeney describes the stadium as an unparalleled experience.

Owen Sweeney:” The stadium that we played was a very cool and different experience, because you have all the different nations cheering for their own but also others”

Sweeney made unforgettable memories at the tournament that left a lasting impact on his soccer journey.

Owen Sweeney:” Probably my first international goal obviously, The feeling afterwards was a good feeling, you kind of didn’t know what to feel because its your first goal, like scoring your first goal in anything or scoring your first basket or anything like that. The training with the Barcelona team was alot of fun, that was an experience that will stick with me for a long time”.

The experience had a profound impact on him, shaping him into a better soccer player

Owen Sweeney:” I feel like it impacted me very well, i went out and now i understand alot more stuff then what i used to and looking forward to putting that into high school. Movement wise around the field, looking for the space, looking for the passes, pretty much just the overall game”.

Sweeney is grateful to his coaches for the opportunity, as the unforgettable experience has been valuable to his soccer career so far. With each goal, he remains focused on his next step, aiming to propel himself towards his desired future in soccer .

