Pedestrian Killed in Blaine Crash

BLAINE, Maine (WAGM) -around 9:44 PM on Wednesday, Maine State Police were called to a truck vs pedestrian crash on Route 1 in Blaine. Troopers responded and determined that 41 year old Wayne Field of Blaine was traveling North on Route 1 in his Chevy 2500 truck when he allegedly struck 43 year old Joshua Morse of Presque Isle walking in the travel way. Field slammed on his brakes but could not avoid striking Morse. Morse suffered significant injuries and died at the scene. Central Aroostook Ambulance and Mars Hill Fire responded. Morse was not transported from the scene by ambulance and Field was not injured. The crash remains under investigation.

